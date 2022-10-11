Services for Juanita R. Driver, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Juanita R. Driver, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Driver died Monday, Oct. 3, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 1, 1932, in Little Rock, Ark., to Robert and Gladys Petty Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Driver.
Survivors include a son, Robert Johnson of Smithville; a daughter, Kathryn Raymore of Pendleton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.