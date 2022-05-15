Frances Hering
Frances Hering, age 86, of Westphalia passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was born on the 28th day of November 1935 to parents Mack and Emma (Gerngross) Halfmann in Olfen, Texas.
At an early age Frances moved with her family from Olfen to Wall, Texas where she would grow up on the family farm. Frances was no stranger to hard work; she knew the value of a good hard day’s work and would eventually instill that into the minds of her own children and grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Walton “Buddy” Hering on Aug. 18, 1954, in Wall, Texas. The young couple would stay in Westphalia for the rest of their lives building a home and a large family that would eventually include four children and many grandchildren. Frances and Buddy owned and operated the Hering Store in Westphalia for many years with their kids helping to run the business. The Hering Store was well known for its outstanding food especially their hamburgers. Frances and Buddy also farmed corn, cotton, and wheat in the Westphalia area for many years. In her spare time Frances loved to embroidery beautiful arrangements and watch the Hallmark channel. Frances was a parishioner at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Her dedication to her Catholic faith, as well as her unwavering love for her family and friends will be the legacy Frances leaves for many generations to come.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Buddy Hering, parents Mack and Emma Halfmann, brother George Halfmann and wife Doris, sister Veronica Clark, and brother-in-law Edward Plagens.
Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory her four children, Walton “JR.” Hering and wife Belinda, Janet Loden and husband Jerry, Joyce Wimberley and husband Jay, as well as Jeff Hering and wife Emily, all of Westphalia: along with her siblings Cecil & Wilma Halfmann, Bernadette Plagens, Leon & JoAnn Halfmann, Tex & Barbara Halfmann, Mary Jane & Harvey Mikulik, & Janice & Alvin Niehues. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Chris & Lindsay Hering, Kimberly Hughling, Stefanie Hering, Jake & Katie Wimberley, Lyle & Victoria Wimberley, Dawson, Brady, Emma Rose, & Preston Hering, seven great-grandchildren; Brenn, Cooper & Cannon Hering, Chase & Charlie Hughling, Truett Wimberley, Luke Wimberley, and Weston (WC) Wimberley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 16th, 2022, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia at 10 o’clock a.m. with Father Darrell Kostiha officiating. The family will be accepting visitors before the service from 9 to 9:30 with the rosary recited at 9:30.
In lieu of flowers make donations to Celebration Park or the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
