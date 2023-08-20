Funeral services for Alma McElwain, 95, of Belton, will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. McElwain died Friday, August 18, 2023, in a Temple Hospital. She was born August 6, 1928 in Brookhaven, the daughter of Dewey and Onie (Sims) Reed. She married Aubrey Whitis, November 3, 1945 in Killeen. She later married William “Bill” McElwain, March 23, 1978. She worked for many years as a supervisor in upholstery at both Griggs Equipment Co. and Superior Chaircraft Co. in Belton.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. She enjoyed sewing, making numerous crafts and cooking for family and friends. She was proud of the various sewing projects she completed for Helping Hands Ministry as well.
Survivors include one daughter, Alma Christine (Fuson Lee) Pratt of Temple; two grandchildren, Tina Lynne (Freddy) Martinez of Belton and Trent Dewayne Pratt of Morgan’s Point Resort; two great-grandchildren Mark Allen Lischer Jr and Khristopher Allen (Peyton Jade) Lischer; one great-great-grandchild Emersyn Grace Lischer.
In addition to her parents and spouses, she was also preceded in death by her sister Joyce Mae Pryor of Sacramento, CA, brother Cecil Reed of Dallas, sister Elsie Keele of San Saba and beloved Pomeranian, Pumpkin.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 6-8 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministries of Belton.