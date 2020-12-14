Jenaro Reyes Solis
Jenaro Reyes Solis, 88, went to his eternal resting place Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home in Temple, Texas surrounded by his wife and family after losing his battle to pneumonia.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Margarita Campos Solis; his son Joe Leos and daughter-in-law Lindy Leos; his five daughters, Mary Lou Richey, and her husband Mark Richey; Lydia Degollado; Vera Hicks and her husband Bryan Hicks, Yolanda Pierce and her husband Mike Pierce, Delia Snider, and her husband Nick Snider; 10 grandsons and 10 granddaughters along with approximately 40 great-grandchildren and many close friends and family.
Born in Heidenheimer, Texas and raised in Bartlett, Texas, son of Porfirio and Otilia Solis, he was a lifelong resident of Bartlett. He lived in Temple the last eight years of his life before being called home.
In his early years, Mr. Solis worked at Mobil Chemical Company in Temple, Texas for 10 years then later worked at Bartlett ISD as a driver for the students. He was a proud veteran by serving his country in the branch of the Army. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his wife and his children and worked hard to provide for each of them.
Mr. Solis is preceded in death by his son Samuel Leos, his parents Porfirio and Otilia Solis, his brothers Leandro Solis, Esteban Solis, and his sister Isabel Medina. His surviving siblings are Vica Garcia of Hemet, California; Janie Luna of Bartlett, Texas; Maria Solis of Belton, Texas; Patsy Tovar of Bartlett and Joe Solis of Troy.
A viewing will be held at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett Monday 6 to 8 pm December 14, 2020 with a Rosary officiated by Deacon Barney Rodriguez at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger at Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Hilario Guajardo. His final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at http://www.sscmchurch.org/
Paid Obituary