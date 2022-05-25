CAMERON — No services are planned for Billie Jo White, 89, of Jones Prairie.
Mrs. White died Sunday, May 22, at a College Station hospital.
She was born April 22, 1933, in Jones Prairie to Ben and Beaulah Johnson Massengale. She married Bernard “Whistle” White.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Donny White.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Ann Wenzel of Cameron; a brother, Benny Massengale of Lexington; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.