ROCKDALE — Services for Annette Yoakum-Whitmore, 56, of Rockdale will be at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Ms. Yoakum-Whitmore died Sunday, April 4, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 11, 1965, in Rockdale to Jimmy Ike and Enda Anne Welch Yoakum. She lived in Rockdale all of her life, and was a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica LeeAnn Whitmore of Boerne; and two sisters, Phyllis Hiney of Thorndale and Katherine M. Culpepper of Chriesman.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.