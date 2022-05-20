BELTON — Services for Whitney Ann Kay, 36, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mrs. Kay died Sunday, May 8, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 6, 1985, in Lewisville to Daniel Birchfield and Bobbie Sue Stevenson. She was a cosmetologist.
Survivors include her husband, Trevor Kay of Killeen; two sons, Nathan Johnson of Springtown and Rielynn Kay of Killeen; a daughter, Deklynn Miska-Sue Kay of Killeen; her mother of Salado; her father; her stepfather, Floyd Johnson; and seven siblings, Joshua Johnson, Aimee Odom, Danielle Mills, Dallas Birchfield, Samantha Birchfield, Gary Birchfield and Joey Birchfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.