Bennye Marie Ottmer Laffere
Bennye Marie Ottmer Laffere passed away peacefully at her home in Temple, TX on Friday, March 31, 2023. She recently celebrated her 101st birthday with her family and friends. She was born on March 6, 1922, in Thorndale, TX to Ben and Ethel Ottmer. She was one of six children and the oldest of three daughters. She married George Laffere in 1948 in Cameron, TX and they later moved to Lake Jackson, TX where they lived for many years.
She was the mother to two sons, Bennie and Troy. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson. She generously gave her time volunteering at a local nursing home. After George’s death, Bennye moved to Temple, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Helping those in need was most important to her and she did so by generously donating to countless charities over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings and her son, Troy Laffere. She is survived by her son, Bennie and daughter-in-law, Karen, grandson, Reid and wife Ann, granddaughter, Lindsey and loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Pavilion in Cameron, TX on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:30 am.
A special thanks to Rosanna Pace who provided loving care and companionship to Bennye for the past three years and to whom we are most grateful. Thank you as well to the caregivers of Heavenly Helpers and the staff at Garden Estates where she lived for the past 13 years.
Memorials may be made in her name to Ronald McDonald House.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
