Services for Linda Lee Robbins Enloe, 75, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Belton with the Rev. Eddie Humphrey officiating.
Mrs. Enloe died Sunday, Aug. 29, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Ellensburg, Wash., to Edward and Opal Shuey Robbins. She graduated from Ellensburg High School. She married Larry Enloe on Dec. 5, 1964, in Ellensburg. She had lived in Texas for the past three years, and attended First Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her hsband.
Survivors include a son, Brett Enloe; a daughter, Karen Doffing; a sister, Gail Cortelyou; a brother, Darrall Robbins; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.