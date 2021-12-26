BELTON — Services for Natividad Villanueva III, 41, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Christopher Stevens officiating.
Mr. Villanueva died Saturday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1980, in Memphis, Texas, to Sylvia Vargas and Natividad Villanueva Jr. He was a 1999 graduate of Temple High School. He married Leslie Perez on Feb 19, 2005.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Natalia Villanueva of Temple; his father of Temple; his mother of North Dakota; four brothers, Jonathan Villanueva, Mauro Villanueva and Rosendo Villanueva, all of Temple, and J.R. Saldana of North Dakota; a sister, Ashley Villanueva of McGregor; and his grandmother, Julia Vargas of Cameron.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and until 8 p.m. after the services.