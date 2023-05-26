Henry Rayford Head
Henry Rayford Head was born on June 13, 1940 in Gladewater, Texas to Henry Leston and Sarah Maudina Snider Head. He was baptized in the Christian faith when he was 10 years old.
Henry graduated from Huntsville High School in 1958. He served in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He was employed by the Clarks County Sheriff’s Department. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont Texas. He owned and operated Exxon Service Stations in Temple, Belton and Troy, Texas. He was an auto mechanic and did plumbing and electrical wiring. He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Abilene and Gatesville until he retired in January 2001.
He married Myrtle Jane Rose on October 9, 1965. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Temple, Texas, where he served as an elder for many years; he also helped with Vacation Bible School and adult Bible classes.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents.
Henry is survived by his wife, daughter Julia Head, son David and daughter-in-law Cathy Head of San Jose, California; daughter Patricia and son-in-law Richard Nipps of College Station, Texas; grandson Tom Head, step-grandson Alex Nipps and step-granddaughter Erica Nipps and granddaughter Tara Nipps, and step-great-grandson Noah Hearn; sister Louise and her husband Robert Slover; sister-in-law Valeria and her husband L.G. Cash; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, TX on May 27th at 11:00 am. Burial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove, TX on May 27th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Temple TX or to a charity of your choice.
