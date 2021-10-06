Anna Marie Tabbert Grimme
June 22, 1940 – September 26, 2021
Ann Grimme, 81, of Temple passed away on Sunday, September 26 at a local hospital. She was a kind and brave woman who faced and overcame adversity but was never defined by it. An “I love you” or a warm hug with her could make everything feel right. Private memorial services will be held at a later date with arrangements entrusted to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ann was born in Ausbach (Hohenroda), Hessen, Germany on June 22, 1940. In the early 1960’s, Ann immigrated to the United States as a young woman and wife of an American soldier. After living in various places, Ann moved to Copperas Cove, Texas in 1974.
Survivors include her daughter Sharon Lynn Albany, son David John Grimme and his wife Joyce, grandson Conrad, two sisters Elisabeth Tabbert and Margarethe Kutzer, and their families. She is deeply missed by her loving children and grandchild and other family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Paid Obituary