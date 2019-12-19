Mack Allen Elliott, 77, of Temple died Thursday, Dec. 19, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 am Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
He was born March 29, 1942, in Temple to Clifton and Clara Messer Elliott. He attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1960. He married Frances Buxkemper in 1987. He worked for E.R. Carpenter for many years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Karla Hedrick of Temple; four sons, Neil Elliott of Temple, Stephen Autrey of Nacogdoches, and Joel Dutton and Randy Dutton, both of Temple; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 1018 S. Seventh St., Temple, TX 76504.
A rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 8 p.m.