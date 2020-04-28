Services for Patricia Ann “Nanny” Reid Chiles, 59, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Chiles died Saturday, April 18, at her residence.
She was born April 20, 1960, in Dublin, Ga., to Albert and Pauline Reid. She graduated from West Laurens High School in Dublin. She married Leslie Chiles on Dec. 23, 1982. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Tariq Vasseal of Temple; five brothers, Albert Reid Jr. of Jonesboro, Ga., Kenneth Reed of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Earnest Reid of Killeen, and Jimmy Reid and Michael Reid, both of Dublin; and two sisters, Kathy Keese and Latoya Johnson, both of Jonesboro.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.