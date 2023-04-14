Jeremy Cruz, Jr.
Funeral service for Jeremy Cruz, Jr., 25, of Temple, Texas will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, Oklahoma under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.
Jeremy Cruz, Jr. was born on February 10, 1998, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to Brandy (Caldwell) Cruz and Jeremy Cruz, Sr., and passed away on April 5, 2023, in Hinesville, Georgia. Jeremy was a graduate of Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Alabama. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Alabama. As a young adult, he volunteered his time in the community. He was a talented singer who performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage when he was 18. He also enjoyed playing Pickleball and SCUBA diving.
Survivors include his parents, Jeremy, Sr. and Brandy Cruz of Temple, TX; one sister, Alyssa Cruz of Temple, TX; two brothers, Jacob Cruz of Montgomery, AL and Daniel Cruz of Montgomery, AL; his grandparents, Sharon Caldwell of Sallisaw, OK and Juan Cruz of Hacienda Heights, CA; his great-grandfather, James Wisdom of Sallisaw, OK; and several other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1 - 8 pm Friday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
