Mozelle C. Crews
Mozelle C. Crews, age 102 of Temple, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at a Belton care center. Her family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Corine Mozelle Camp Crews was born on August 18, 1919 in Newgulf, Texas to the late Lemuel Dale Camp and Madge Anderson Camp. She grew up in south Texas, residing in Corpus Christi and Houston before moving to Temple in 1985. She married Paul Crews on June 18, 1938 in Corpus Christi. In her early years, she worked as a telephone operator before later earning her Registered Nurse certificate and working in healthcare. Mozelle was preceded into eternity by her husband, Paul Crews; her daughter, Rosemary C. Kirkland and her son, Jack R. Crews.
Survivors include her son, Paul G. Crews of Temple; grandchildren, Gene Kirkland of Edmond, Oklahoma, Nathan Crews of Temple, Adam Crews of Leander, Andrew Crews of Plano, Courtney Crews of Temple, Amanda Slezak of Downer’s Grove, Illinois, Rebecca Crews of Austin and Clay Crews of Temple; as well as 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.
