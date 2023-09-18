Services for Francis Ellen Pillow Chenoweth, 88, of Temple will be noon Thursday at First Baptist Church of Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Chenoweth died Saturday, Sept. 16, at a Temple assisted living facility.
She was born July 3, 1935, in Alvarado to Marvin Alton and Thelma Mae Hensarling Pillow. She was a Rainbow Girl and a Girl Scout. She attended Temple Junior College and Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin. She worked in the office for Dyers Department Store and for American National Insurance Co. She retired from Walmart after 22 years as a sales associate and door greeter. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Temple since 1950. She was married to Jonnie Lee Saltsman 1956-1969. She married Calvin Curtis Chenoweth in 1975, and he preceded her in death in 2017.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Marie Saltsman, and a stepson, Curt Chenoweth.
Survivors include a son, Jonnie Lee Saltsman Jr.; a daughter, Nita Carol Bulls; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.