Francie LaJane McLaughlin
Francie LaJane McLaughlin, age 61 of Holland passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock. Francie was born on the 20th day of May 1960 in Odessa, Texas to parents Robert and Jane (Cannady) Willess.
Soon after Francie was born her family relocated to the Belton area which is where she grew up. She lived her entire life in the Bell County area. On December 25, 1979, to the great surprise of both families, she married the love of her life, Dwayne “PeeWee” McLaughlin at the home of his parents. After the young couple was married, they continued to walk hand-in-hand together through life, building a loving home and family together. Francie was a natural caretaker. She worked for the Belton and Salado school districts for over 20 years. She loved kids, especially her grandchildren; Francie never missed a chance to spend quality time with her kids and grandkids. She attended 3C Cowboy Church in Salado and she was involved with the “Downs But Not Out” organization for the handicapped. Francie loved to sew and crochet when she could and she was a lover of all kinds of animals, especially pigs. “Francie enjoyed life and loved to live.” Francie is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Jane.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband PeeWee McLaughlin of Holland, son Toby McLaughlin of Corpus Christi and son John McLaughlin of Temple, as well as sister Robie Burr of Belton and brother Robert Willess of Wilderville. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren Ky-Lee, Sheldon, Brittany, Rayna, Jayce, and Lane and two great-grandchildren Braxton and Kayson.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Jerry Wayne Fellers officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Francie’s honor to the American Kidney Foundation. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary