ROCKDALE — Services for Rose Blythe, 86, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Allan Gardenhire and the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Mrs. Blythe died Tuesday, June 2.
She was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Scurry County to Clifford McKinley and Jim Annie Moore Phillips. She attended school in Ira. She married Van “Hap” Blythe on Nov. 26, 1949, in Midland. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Rockdale Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 29, 2003; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Phillip Blythe of Dallas, Brent Blythe of Rockdale and Del Van Blythe of Livingston; a daughter, Dona Thomas of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren;
Memorials may be made to any church.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.