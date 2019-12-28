Willie Lavan Sr., 88, of Cameron died Thursday Dec 28, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMERON — Services for Willie Lavan Sr., 88, of Cameron are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Mr. Lavan died Thursday, Dec. 26, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save