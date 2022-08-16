Services for Lenn Melton Russell, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Lenn Melton Russell, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Russell died Friday, Aug. 12, at a local care center.
He was born June 23, 1944, in Temple to Raymond and Katherine Russell. He married Katherine “Kathy” Reimer at Salem Lutheran Church in Rosebud in 1963. He worked at Carpenter Co. as a supervisor until retiring in 1999. He later worked in the mail room at Scott & White Memorial Hospital and retired after 10 years of service. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Rosebud, where he served as a Sunday school superintendent, teacher and councilman.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Johns and Sheila Jones, both of Troy; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.