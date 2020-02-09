No services are planned for Stephen Gerald Neman, 65, of Temple.
Mr. Neman died Friday, Jan. 31, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 23, 1954, in New Orleans to Ben and Lorena Jewel Scott Neman. He graduated from Temple High School and Chaminade University of Honolulu. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Empire Seed in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Nathan Neman of Pittsburg, Calif.; a daughter, Rosa Neman of Pittsburg; a brother, Michael Neman of New Braunfels; a sister, Caryl Neman of Leander; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.