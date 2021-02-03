Services for Duane Arthur Stiehl, 64, of Troy will be private.
Mr. Stiehl died Monday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 11, 1965, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Arthur and Hazel Sickels Stiehl. He grew up in the Albert Lea area. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1974 to 1980. He moved to Central Texas during his service in the Army. He married Deborah Bayless in Belton on May 7, 1977. He worked as a truck driver for Shallow Ford and R.T. Schneider, hauling sand, rock and gravel.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Justin Stiehl; three sisters, Diane Nesset, Arvis Miller and Barbara Miller, all of Minnesota; and three grandchildren;
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.