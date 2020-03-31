CAMERON — Services for Elva Jean McFaull, 89, of Cameron will be private.
Mrs. McFaull died Sunday, March 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Lampasas County to Hugo and Nadine Machen Frank. She married Stephen McFaull on Sept. 18, 1952, in Bastrop. She was a homemaker and a beautician. She was a member of Milam County Cowboy Church.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a daughter, Kathy Whitehead of College Station; two brothers, Carl Frank and Ben Frank, both of Arkansas; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.