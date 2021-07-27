Mary Jane Gilbert
Mary Jane Gilbert was born November 1, 1941 in Temple, Texas to Walter Ernest (Honey) and Wilma Leta Procter. She graduated from Temple Texas High School in 1960 and then attended Terrell School of Vocational Nursing. Mary Jane spent 44 years in nursing beginning her career at Alexander hospital in Terrell, Texas in 1966. Throughout her career, she worked at Scott & White in Temple, Texas 1969, Four Seasons 1969-1971, Dr. Peck 1971-1973 El Paso, TX, and Deborah Heart and Lung Ft. Dix, NJ 1973-1975. She moved back to El Paso, Texas where she worked as the Cardiovascular Services Supervisor for SunTowers Hospital (now known as Las Palmas) from 1976-1988 and retiring at Las Palmas as an ICU nurse after 35 years of working at the hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Ernest and Wilma Leta Procter; her brother, William Procter; and her niece, Angela Procter. She is survived by her daughters, Robyn Rodriguez (Ernesto) and Lacey Bustamante of El Paso, Texas; her 9 grandchildren, Christopher Rodriguez (Belinda), Joshua Rodriguez (Oscar Carrillo), Brandon Rodriguez, Angela Bustamante and Andrew Bustamante of El Paso, Texas, Amanda Duchene (Alexander) of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Andrea Yanez (Brent Peterson) of Goodyear, Arizona, Ashley Yanez (John Looney) of Dallas, Texas, and David Bustamante of Henderson, Nevada; and six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Ilijah and Mikaylah Duchene of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Aubrey, Ezra and Adalynn Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas; her siblings, Polly Elizondo (Ronnie) and Christine Pickett (Tom) of Temple, Texas; her sister-in-law, Diann Procter of El Mott, Texas; and her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Christopher Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Brandon Rodriguez, David Bustamante, Alexander Duchene, Isaiah Duchene, Tom Pickett and Honorary Pallbearer: Ronnie Elizondo.
A special thanks to Dr. Ramsey Hazboun and Dr. Maria Elena de Benedetti; The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus nursing staff, especially, Nurse Practioner Josh, Charge Nurse Lori, nurses Wendy, Stacey, Abril, Isabel and CNA’s Elisa and Celeste for their excellent care of our mother.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital for cancer research and United Blood Services.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5pm to 9pm with a Vigil Service at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:30am at St. Patrick Cathedral. Graveside Service to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
Paid Obituary