CAMERON — Services for Juana Ibarra, 52, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church with Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Ms. Ibarra died Sunday, Feb. 21, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 7, 1968, in Mexico. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include five children, SanJuana Herrera and Maria Herrera, both of Houston, Francisco Herrera of Mexico, and Jose Herrera and Anna Herrera, both of Cameron; four brothers, Gregorio Ibarra of Waco, Jose Roberto “Beto” Ibarra of Rosebud, Mauro Ibarra of Hearne and Victorio Ibarra of Nashua, N.H.; a sister, Maria Portillo of Waco; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.