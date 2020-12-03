Victor Martin Mersiovsky
Victor Martin Mersiovsky, age 87 of Temple, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, December 4, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Victor was born on May 24, 1933 to Herman Martin and Ella Mersiovsky in The Grove, Texas. He married Mamie Paula Frieda Arldt on August 28, 1955. He worked at Griggs Manufacturing in Belton and as a Maintenance Engineer for Bank of America. He enjoyed farming, gardening and building. Victor was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ella Mersiovsky; his beloved wife, Mamie Mersiovsky; brother, Herbert and his wife, Gladys Mersiovsky; brother, Norman and his wife, Caroline Mersiovsky; and son, Bruce Mersiovsky.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his brother, Orlando Mersiovsky and wife, La Nell; brother, Eugene Mersiovsky; daughter, Debbie Mersiovsky; and numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Victor’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, 2109 W. Ave H, Temple, TX 76504.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
