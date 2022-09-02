ROCKDALE — Services for Alfredo Rosas Velasquez, 33, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Velasquez died Sunday, Aug. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 24, 1989, in Temple to Alfredo Garcia and Thelma Rosas Velasquez. He was raised in Marlin. He attended Marlin ISD and online classes at Ohio State. He worked for Advanced Rail Systems in Riesel as a computer aided draftsman and project manager.
Survivors include his mother; and a grandmother, Manuela Davila Rosas.