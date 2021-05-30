Lucia Cruz
Lucia Cruz, age 82 of Troy, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 in Michigan. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bellwood Memorial Park & Cemetery in Temple.
Lucia was born in Temple, Texas on December 13, 1938, and grew up in Temple. She worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital as a Transporter for 27 years. Lucia loved going to church and watching her San Antonio Spurs. She also loved her Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Lucia was preceded in death by her parents, Conception and Luz Cruz; brothers, Ernest, Lupe, Tony, and Conception Cruz Jr.; daughter, Anita Maria Aguilar; and son, Michael Anthony LaManna.
She is survived by her sisters, Janie Quinteros from Morgan’s Point Resort, Connie Olson from Temple, Frances Muro from Temple, and Nicolasa Perez from Houston; brothers, Adolf Cruz, Joe Cruz, and Jesse Cruz; sons, Mark LaManna and wife, Vicki from MN, and Frank Michael LaManna Jr. from San Antonio; daughters, Brenda Riley and husband, Thomas from MI, Michelle Mungia and husband, Arthur from Troy, and Cecelia Martinez from Houston; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
