No services are planned for Stephen Caleb “Stevie” Greigo, 21, of Temple.
Mr. Greigo died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 1, 2000, to Robert and Valorie Griego in Austin. He was homeschooled. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church, where he worked as media director. He was a Royal Ranger, and participated in Fine Arts, Summer Camp and Vacation Bible School. He was a Trail Life Scout, youth leader, and praise and worship band member. He also worked for Whataburger.
Survivors include his parents of Temple; and a sister, Alissa Griego of Temple,.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.