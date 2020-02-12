GATESVILLE — Services for Rudy Moore, 57, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. today at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with Cheyenne Kizer officiating.
Burial will be in Davidson Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Moore died Monday, Feb. 10, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Gatesville to Edgar B. and Sandra Beck Moore. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1980. He married Deedra Tippit on June 28, 1985. He was a member of Hay Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Wacey Moore; two sisters, Katy Smith and Tammy Barnett; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Pecan Grove Baptist Church, Hay Valley Baptist Church, Turnersville Baptist Church or Davidson Cemetery Association.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.