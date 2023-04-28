BELTON — Services for Cynthia Rae-Ann Williamson-Otto, 60, of Belton will be held at a later date in Pocatello, Idaho.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Mrs. Williamson-Otto died Saturday, April 22, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born Nov. 23, 1962, in Great Falls, Mont., to Johnny R. and Charlotte J. Williamson. She was raised in St. Louis, Baltimore, and later Fairfield, Calif. She attended graduated from Pocatello High School in 1981. She graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in radiographic science in 1987. She was active in the Kappa Delta sorority, where she served as the chapter’s vice president. She worked at Pocatello Regional Medical Center as a radiographic technologist and in the MRI department. She married Lonny Otto on June 2, 1990, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pocatello.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a son, Christopher Otto of Pocatello, Idaho; a daughter, Anjelica Otto of Belton; a brother, Stephen Williamson of Chubbuck, Idaho; a sister, Cheryl Williamson-Andersen of Chubbuck, Idaho; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Southwest Transplant Alliance.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.