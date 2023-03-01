Roy D. Fowler
Roy D. Fowler, 85, of Belton died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in a Temple Memory Care Center.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Fowler was born February 16, 1938 in Rogers, the son of L.P. Fowler and Hazel (Ashcraft) Fowler. He worked for 36 years for the railroad before retiring as a conductor in 2000. He married Dovie Taylor July 4, 2004 in Belton. He was a volunteer for Bill Glass Prison Ministries and J.A.I.L. Ministries for many years. He was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church.
Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by one brother Raymond Fowler; one son, Dennis Fowler and son-in-law Jay McGuire.
Survivors include his wife Dovie Fowler of Belton; one son Anthony Fowler of Jarrell; two daughters, Lavonda McGuire of Arlington and Dr. Cynthia Hernandez and husband Dr. Roland Hernandez of Corpus Christi; two step-daughters Cha Cha Herrington of Belton and Traci Wann and husband Chris Wann of Decatur; two brothers Jackie Fowler and wife Mary of Belton and Butch Fowler and wife Barbara of Rogers; sister-in-law, Belta Fowler of Lorena; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministries or J.A.I.L. Ministries.
