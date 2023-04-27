Services for Brandon Joseph Stolp, 34, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Stolp died Sunday, April 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 24, 1989, in Temple to Dale Russell Stolp and Donna Marie Street. He graduated from Bartlett High School and Temple College. He married Terri Eller on Dec. 24, 2011. He worked as a homeschool teacher.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Aiden Stolp of Temple a stepson, Leon, of Temple; his father and mother, both of Temple; and two sisters, Tiffany Stolp of Waco and Charlotte Ratcliff of Temple.