Tense Nabours Tumlinson, RN, paramedic, COHN
Tense Nabours Tumlinson was born May 26, 1929 to Riebe and Homer Nabours in Cameron, Texas. She attended Texas Women’s University and Southwestern University, and graduated from McLennan Community College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tense served for many years as a health administrator at Texas Instruments and Wilsonart in Temple. Tense was a co-founder of the Cameron Emergency Medical Service, and became the first female certified rifle, pistol, and shotgun instructor in the state of Texas. A lifelong Republican, Tense was also a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at the First United Methodist Church of Cameron. Tense was happily married to Jack Warfield Tumlinson for 59 years. She is predeceased by her husband and 4 infant sons.
Tense is survived by her two daughters, Pam-Sue Tumlinson Brower (David) and Sarah Beth Tumlinson Page (Brian), one brother, 5 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at the First United Methodist Church of Cameron, TX. Memorials in her honor can be made to the Milam County Museum.
Paid Obituary