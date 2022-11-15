KILLEEN — No services are planned for Maryan Louse Hambrick, 100, of Temple.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Hambrick died Monday, Nov. 7, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 24, 1922, to Byron Hall and Lily Dell Finch Clancy in Carter, Okla. She married George Hambrick on June 26, 1943, in Carter, Okla. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in education.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Patrick Hambrick.
Survivors include a daughter, Suzi Jones of Temple; a son, Mike Hambrick of Plantation, Fla; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.