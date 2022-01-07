BELTON — Services for Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
Mr. Decker died Thursday, Dec. 30.
He was born Sept. 6, 1990, in Austin to Jeanette and Jeffrey Decker. He lived in Colorado, Manor and Lago Vista, where he attended high school. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Lago Vista Fence. He married Naomi Munson on Dec. 24, 2016. He attended Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Gideon Decker, Valor Decker and Atlas Decker; his parents; and a brother, Thomas Decker.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.