James Elijah
Fry, Sr.
At daybreak April 16, 2023, James Elijah Fry, Sr. gained his wings. James was 47 years old. He had been fighting hard for more than 2 years against glioblastoma multiforme, a very aggressive brain cancer. James donated his body to science. He is a donor in the Texas A&M Willed Body program in hopes of being a part of the process of finding a cure for this horrible disease.
James was a part of Rogers’ graduating class of 1994. He was a man who loved his family, football, and the great outdoors. “Fishin’, Huntin’, and Lovin’ every day” is the motto he lived by. If James wasn’t setting tile, watching the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, or hunting, then he was hanging out with family and friends. James lived a simple life. He was a loyal man. A strong man! His strong and fighting spirit shined bright as he was a true warrior these past 2.5 years.
James was preceeded in death by his Father Roger Fry, sister Sarah Fry, and daughter Kyrston Fry. James is survived by four of his children, Jesika Smitherman, Heather Fry, James Fry Jr., and Evan Favorite. His mother, Becky Fry and his siblings Veronica Bettinger, Joe Fry, Stefanie Fry, along with his 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A 21 Rod Salute Celebration is set for June 4, 2023 at Stillhouse Hollow Park, in Belton Texas.
