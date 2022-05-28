ROCKDALE — Services were held for Lavon Clark, 94, of Rockdale at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Clark died Wednesday, May 25, in Rockdale.
She was born Aug. 2, 1927, in San Saba County to Emmett Overton and Willie Rhea Graham Taylor. She was a beautician and a homemaker. She married Jack Clark in 1947. She attended Murray Street Church of Christ in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; a son, Clift Clark of Rockdale; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale was in charge of arrangements.