Services for Bobbie Perkins Driver, 81, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Moody Church of Christ with David Echols and Josh Driver officiating.
Burial will be in Buckhorn Cemetery near Moody.
Mrs. Driver died Tuesday, June 1, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1939, in North Zulch to Oscar Lee and Jessie Mae Earnest Perkins. She lived most of her life in the Moody/Temple area. She married Duane “C.D.” Driver Sr. on Oct. 14, 1980, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2015. She worked for Scott & White for 30 years and for Siemens for 11 years before retiring. She was a member of Moody Church of Christ.
She also was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Yvonne Vining of Heidenheimer and Cheyanne Driver of Moody; a son, Billy Wayne Lewis of Davilla; a stepdaughter, Becky Marshall of Moody; a stepson, Duane Driver Jr; three sisters, Juanita Arreguin of Midland, Norma Collier of Pensacola, Fla., and Linda McClay; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.