Services for Mary Beatrice Landrum Jones, 86, of Copperas Cove will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Jones died Thursday, Nov. 25, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Avon, Miss., to Henry and Cornelius Landrum. She graduated from Simmons High School in Hollandale, Miss. She was a member of Jesus Name Apostolic Ministry of Copperas Cove. She was self-employed as a beautician for 25 years and as a homecare worker for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann Coats.
Survivors include two sons, Howard Coats Jr. of Hollandale, Miss., and Terry Wayne Coats of Copperas Cove; a daughter, Cheryl Denise Coats of Copperas Cove; a brother, Howard Landrum of Delta City, Miss.; and a grandchild.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.