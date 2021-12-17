Rhonda Gaylene Daniel, age 43, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home in Temple. She was born on February 12, 1978, to parents Harold Deen Daniel Jr. and Deborah Annell Boedeker.
Rhonda has been a resident of Central Texas her entire life. She participated in Girl Scouts from 3rd grade through 9th grade and earned the Silver Award in 1993. Every year while in Girl Scouts she sold enough Girl Scout Cookies to earn two weeks at Camp Kachina. She attended school in Academy and was very active in every sport except for football. In 1993, she won district in high jump, participated in band and was a twirler. After a serious motor vehicle accident in July, 1993 followed by a lengthy hospitalization, Rhonda attended Round Rock High School and Texas School for the Blind. She graduated in 1998 with honors from both schools and was the recipient of the Tommy Ratliff Memorial Scholarship. She also received several special awards for academic achievement and athletics.
For things not known to others, Rhonda was a HERO to her family.
Rhonda loved Jesus, accepted him as her Lord and Savior and was baptized on June 10, 1990. Until her accident, she was very active at First Baptist Church of Academy.
Since her accident she has written over 300 poems. She loved singing Victory in Jesus and knew all the verses. She loved and sang many of Reba McEntire’s songs sounding incredibly a lot like Reba.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father Harold Daniel Jr., paternal grandparents Harold Daniel Sr. and Annie Daniel, brother Michael Swearingin, and his twin sister, Kathryn Rose Swearingin. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Deborah Harrison of Academy; her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Boedeker of Belton; brothers, Grady Daniel of Austin, Michael Daniel and Charles Holmes of Temple, Anthony Holmes of New Braunfels, and Andrew Harrison of Maryland; sisters, Laura Oliver of Temple, Amy Vest of Gatesville, and Tammy Carroll of Tomball. She will also be missed greatly by her aunts/uncles, Terri and Darryl Schiller of Belton, Pattie and Gene McKenzie of Austin, and cousin, Scott McKenzie; aunts/uncles, Pat and Eddie Beard of Belton, Wanda and John Cramer of Belton, and Eva Jo and Jack Daniel of Richards. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is very much missed by her close friend, Dan Smith of Moody and her fur baby, Honey.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by Dr. L. Wayne Wester of Princeton, Indiana, and Rev. Brent Boatwright of Academy. A burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott McKenzie, Jonathan Hilt, Jerry Brock, Chris Mueller, and Darryl Schiller. Honorary pallbearers are Gene McKenzie and Dan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Feast of Hope or Priceless Beginnings, 7925 Honeysuckle Dr, Temple, TX 76502.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.