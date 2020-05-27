BELTON — Services for Rita Ann Schmidtberger, 72, of Harker Heights will be at a later date.
Mrs. Schmidtberger died Tuesday, May 26, at her residence.
She was born July 19, 1947, in Longview to Elbert Lee and Juanita Ruth Smotherman Capps. She married Eldene Gene Schmidtberger on May 30, 1969, in Corpus Christi. They moved to Central Texas in 1981. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Belton for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 21, 2016.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy Nichols of Harker Heights; a brother, Charles Capps of Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.