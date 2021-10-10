Michael Patrick Finn (Mike)
Michael Patrick Finn (Mike), 66, of Belton, Texas, passed away on July 5, 2020, after a short battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. He fought it to the last.
Mike’s family is gathering at the pavilion at North Belton Cemetery on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate his life. Mike’s friends are invited to attend. Military honors will be rendered for Mike’s years of service in the United States Army. There will be time provided for you to share a story or joke or memory of Mike. Don’t hold back!
Masks will be required.
