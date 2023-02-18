No services are planned for James Thomas Kildow, 73, of Gatesville.
No services are planned for James Thomas Kildow, 73, of Gatesville.
Mr. Kildow died Sunday, Feb. 12.
He was born Feb. 6, 1950.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hendren Kildow; two daughters; Rebecca Renae Sims and Jennifer Marie Sutera; three sons, Benjamin Kildow, Glenn Eugene “Ditto” Kildow and Kenneth W. Johnson; two sisters, Sharon Kildow Bearer and Rena Jo Kildow; a brother, Jerry “Buzz” Kildow; and 11 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.