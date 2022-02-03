Services for Uralean Joyce Robinson, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. William Donaldson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Ms. Robinson died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Temple to Ural Sylvester and Constance Marie Roundtree Robinson. She graduated from Temple High School in 1976. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and graduated in 1997. She was a member of 10th and M Church of Christ in Temple, where she served in the Voice of Love singing group, baptismal ministry, usher scheduler and manager of the kitchen staff. She worked in the shipping department at Wilsonart for 27 years. She also worked in the food service department at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton and with Temple ISD. She was also an administrative assistant to the assistant principal at Temple High School.
Survivors include a daughter, Rayla Sharisse Robinson of Spring; her mother of Temple; three brothers, Jackie Robinson of Dallas, Donald R. Robinson of Temple and Carl Robinson of Pearland; and three sisters, Sandra Moffett and Rita Humphrey, both of Temple, and Colleen Robinson of Greenbelt, Md.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.