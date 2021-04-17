Timothy Don Staton
A private family service for Timothy Don Staton, 62 of Moody, Texas will be held at a later date. Tim entered into rest on April 14, 2021 in Moody, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 22, 1958 in Belton, Texas, to Jimmy Don and Minnie Katherine (Guthrie) Staton. Tim worked in construction as a drywall contractor throughout his life. Tim had a loving heart and his family was the most important part of his life. He loved being outdoors, laughing, listening to music and making memories with his family. He was preceded in death by his Father, Jimmy Don Staton and his Mother, Minnie Katherine (Guthrie) Staton. He is survived by his wife Jamie Aileen Staton. Tim is also survived by 5 children, daughter Gwenda Thompson and husband Michael, daughter Susie Drake and husband Shayne of Belton, son Garrett Staton and wife Mandy, son Josh Richter and wife Kristi and daughter Taylor Massey and husband Beau of Moody; two sisters, Karen Thomas and husband Roy of Temple, Charlotte Staton of Belton and one brother, Darryle Staton and wife Joanna of Temple. T-Paw, as his loving grandchildren called him, is survived by 12 grandchildren, Mason Drake and wife Bailee, Avery Drake, Kenzie Drake and Kayley Thompson of Belton; Madelynn Ortiz and husband Adam and Chloe Thompson of Temple; Taylor McPherson and boyfriend Kolten Mueller, Harley, Cooper and Tucker Staton, Bailey Richter and Emery Massey all of Moody. Tim also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and close family friends, Connie and Scott Gover and Pamela Hoelscher.
