No services are planned for Agatha “Aggie” Eloise Baros Medrano, 48, of Temple.
Mrs. Medrano died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 12, 1972, in Rock Ford, Colo., to Philip Baros and Maryann Santistevan. She attended school in Rock Ford, Colo. She resided in Ohio before moving to Texas. She married Everardo Medrano. She had been a Temple resident for seven years. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church in La Junta, Colo. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Twyla Torrez of Temple and Icilya Medrano; a son, Steven Ray Torrez Jr. of Dallas; a sister, Sueann Baros; a brother, Philip Baros; and one grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.