Services for Patrick Heath Riley, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Midway Cemetery.
Mr. Riley died Wednesday, July 28, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born June 22, 1938, in Midway to James Sims and Ruth Elliott Riley. He attended school in Midway, and later attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He enlisted in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged. He married Sharon Gaye Brown 57 years ago in Huntsville. He worked at the TDCJ Law Library in Gatesville for more than 20 years until his retirement as a lieutenant in 2002. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Ratibor; a son, Dean Riley of Lantana; a daughter, Robin Schiller of Zabcikville; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The body will be available for viewing noon to 5 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.