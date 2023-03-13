Services for Billy Joe Oliver, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Oliver died Thursday, March 9, in Temple.
He was born April 25, 1930, in Little Flock to Richard Newton and Ethel Maude Oliver. He graduated from Troy High School in 1947. He attended Temple Junior College and then graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1951. He obtained his master’s degree in education administration from Southwest Texas State. He taught for 36 years in Troy and Robinson. He was honored with a Lifetime Service Award for his work with the Texas High School Girl’s Coaching Association. He married Betty Hastings on Nov. 22, 1951. He served as a deacon, then as an elder for many years for the Church of Christ in Robinson. During that time, he also taught Sunday school. He attended Avenue T and Western Hills congregations of the Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four sons, Joe Lewayne Oliver and Jamie Ray Oliver, both of Temple, Jackie Dale Oliver of Smithwick and Jeffrey Wade Oliver of Sugar Land; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Asia Missions or to the Love of Christ Food Pantry.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.